Latest COVID-19 travel advisory: Ohioans should avoid Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 travel advisory includes Ohio for the first time since early April, meaning the state’s positivity rate is above 15 percent.
The new advisory implies Ohioans should avoid traveling to Ohio and those entering Ohio after traveling outside Ohio should self-quarantine in Ohio for 14 days.
Confused? Don’t be. Bizarre implications aside, the advisory published Wednesday lays out what Ohio’s inclusion means at a practical level for Ohioans:
“The state has seen record levels of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of this virus. This includes recommendations to stay at home except for necessary trips for supplies, consistent mask-wearing when around others, and frequent hand washing. Together we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Based on a seven-day rolling average of positivity rates on Dec. 2, the following states are also on ODH’s travel advisory:
- Idaho: 49 percent
- Iowa: 43.4 percent
- South Dakota: 41.1 percent
- Kansas: 40 percent
- Alabama: 33 percent
- Pennsylvania: 29 percent
- Arizona: 23 percent
- Mississippi: 22 percent
- Utah: 20 percent
- Missouri: 19 percent
- Nevada: 17 percent
- Montana: 15 percent
- Arkansas: 15 percent
According to the advisory, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities, meaning an accurate positivity rate cannot be calculated for them.
“Given recent trends,” the advisory reads, “Oregon and Wyoming is likely to have a positivity of over 15 percent, while Washington and Oklahoma appear to be approaching that threshold.”
The advisory is not a mandate. Those who must travel to the states listed above should self-quarantine for 14 days afterwards. The advisory covers both leisure and business travel.
