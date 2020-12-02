LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 3,601 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 37 virus-related deaths.
The case count is the commonwealth’s sixth largest of the pandemic. The death count is a new record high following Tuesday’s record-setting 35 deaths.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is 9.62 percent, the highest rate since mass testing became available in May, according to Gov. Any Beshear.
Kentucky reported 4,151 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 new virus-related deaths Tuesday, each the largest daily increases of the pandemic, according to Beshear.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had,” Beshear said.
“This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”
Some 1,777 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 441 were in ICUs and 241 were on ventilators on Tuesday, all record highs.
The state’s positivity rate was 9.59 percent, the highest rate since mass testing became available in May.
The governor did say he anticipates bars and restaurants will be able to reopen to indoor dining at certain limited capacities Dec. 14.
