Man charged with firing into Lincoln Heights apartment building, vehicle

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -A 23-year-old man is accused of firing into an apartment building and unoccupied vehicle in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Brown is under arrest on charges of aggravated menacing, discharging a firearm into a habitation and criminal damaging.
“Thanks to the quick assistance of the Woodlawn Police and surrounding agencies, the suspect was apprehended without incident and evidence was recovered before it could be lost or destroyed,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
Sheriff’s officials say Brown fired the shots from inside a black Dodge Charger in the 10000 block of Able Court and then fled the scene. It happened at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton County dispatchers say.
No one was hurt.
Officers from Woodlawn Police Department saw the fleeing vehicle and apprehended him with assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies. He was taken into custody about 12:17 a.m., according to dispat.
The handgun believed to have been used in the offense was later found along the road near where Brown was first observed by law enforcement.
Authorities collected evidence from the scene and the involved vehicles.
Brown has yet to be booked into the Hamilton County jail, officials there said Wednesday morning, so he likely won’t appear before a judge until Thursday.
