Miami RedHawks game against Kent State canceled
Up next for the RedHawks is a Dec. 12 matchup at Bowling Green. (Source: Miami University Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet | December 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 12:07 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Miami RedHawks (2-1) game scheduled for Dec. 5 has been canceled, according to the university’s Assistant A.D. for Athletic Communications Dave Meyer.

The RedHawks were supposed to play Kent State University (3-1) on Saturday.

Because of roster issues with Kent State related to COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing, Meyer said the game had to be canceled.

The game has been declared a no-contest, per Meyer.

Miami’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Bowling Green (0-4).

The RedHawks are currently in fourth place of the MAC’s eastern division.

