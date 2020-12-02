Miami RedHawks game against Kent State canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Miami RedHawks (2-1) game scheduled for Dec. 5 has been canceled, according to the university’s Assistant A.D. for Athletic Communications Dave Meyer.
The RedHawks were supposed to play Kent State University (3-1) on Saturday.
Because of roster issues with Kent State related to COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing, Meyer said the game had to be canceled.
The game has been declared a no-contest, per Meyer.
Miami’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Bowling Green (0-4).
The RedHawks are currently in fourth place of the MAC’s eastern division.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.