NKY bars, restaurants feeling impact of indoor dining shutdown

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky bars and restaurants are halfway through the three-week shutdown on indoor dining and are feeling the impact.
Dozens of mom and pop restaurants, like the Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grill, can be found on Monmouth Street in Newport. Since Gov. Andy Beshear closed the doors on indoor dining, places like these say it has been a struggle.
Not helping these places is the colder weather Northern Kentucky has experienced lately.
Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grill officials say they are thankfully for the city and state funding grants made available. However, they say it won’t be enough to help cover the losses.
Just when the Newport bar and grill was recovering from its initial two shutdowns, the third one hit. Karrie Tobler, the PR Manager for Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grill, said the latest ban on indoor dining was like a punch to the gut.
“The weekends were really great,” explained Tobler. “People seemed like they were saving money to come out on the weekends. During the week, was kind of iffy, but the courthouse was open we did a lot of business with them.”
For the last week and a half, Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grill has offered carryout and DoorDash, but business has not been steady. Tobler says they were booked for holiday brunches, parties, and family gatherings they had to end up canceling due to the governor’s orders.
Like Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grill, O’Bryon’s Bar and Grill has had similar experiences with business recently.
“Over the last week and a half, sales have fallen off a cliff, plummeted,” says O’Bryon’s managing partner Jason Esterkamp.
To help its bars and restaurants, Newport launched a COVID-19 financial assistance program to provide grants up to $1,000. The applications for those grants started on Dec. 1.
Gov. Beshear has also allowed bars and restaurants to apply for grants, which started on Dec. 1 also.
Both Mokka and O’Bryon’s have applied. Their applications are still waiting to be reviewed.
But even with the grants, both businesses say it will only cover a fraction of the money they will lose by the end of the 21-day shutdown on indoor dining.
On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear did say he anticipates indoor dining will be able to resume on Dec. 14 in some capacity.
