NKY woman accused of sharing child porn on Tumblr

COVINGTON Ky. (FOX19) - A 21-year-old woman is accused of sharing child pornography through the social networking website called Tumblr.
Covington police say they arrested Kiara Asongany Tuesday night on a felony charge of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
She is held at the Kenton County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bond, jail records show.
Police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and searched her apartment in the 700 block of Edgecliff Drive.
They seized evidence, found her at her place of employment and took her to Covington Police Headquarters for an interview, where she was arrested.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.