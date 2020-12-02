Ohio averaging more than 8K new cases per day last three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio’s number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down compared to Tuesday, but deaths and ICU admissions are up.
With the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) again saying “today’s data is incomplete,” the state had a total of 7,835 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That number is down from the more than 9,000 on Tuesday.
Ohio’s 21-day reported case average is now up to 8,122, according to health officials.
Overall, 437,928 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ohio.
Wednesday’s number of hospitalizations over the last 24 hours is 436, which is less than the 585 reported the day before, according to ODH.
The new data from the health department does show an increase in the number of newly reported deaths and ICU admissions.
An additional 123 people died from COVID-19, ODH’s data shows. That four more deaths than Tuesday’s update.
ICU admissions in Ohio are up by 52, according to the state health department. That is five more than Ohio reported the day before.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 34,402 cases, 379 deaths
- Butler County - 17,186 cases, 152 deaths
- Warren County - 9,704 cases, 79 deaths
- Clermont County - 6,934 cases, 54 deaths
- Brown County - 1,223 cases, five deaths
Hamilton, Adams, Clermont, and Warren counties were added to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system last week because of the “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
