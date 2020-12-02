Police, family looking for driver in fatal Avondale hit-skip

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Avondale family is pleading for answers in the August hit-skip death of a motorcyclist.
Cameron Ferguson, 22, was pronounced dead after a crash in the 3200 block of Reading Road around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 24.
At the time, police said a 2008 Dodge Nitro traveling north on Reading Road hit the rear of Ferguson’s Kawasaki motorcycle. He lost control of the motorcycle, striking a Yamaha motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Michael Cook.
Both Cook and Ferguson were seriously injured, and Ferguson eventually died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The driver of the Dodge fled the scene, police say. The Dodge was later found abandoned.
“I can’t believe it happened three months ago,” Arrison Burton, Ferguson’s younger brother, said. “It feels like it happened yesterday.”
Ferguson’s mother, Teri Ferguson describes him as a family person.
“He was very upbeat and energetic,” she said. “He just loved being around his family and friends and doing things that he loved to do.”
His loss is compounded by the holidays, Teri says.
“It’s devastating, and it’s hard,” she said. “We wake up everyday wondering how we wake up again and do it the next.”
The family is still trying to grapple with the incident that robbed them of their son and brother.
“Angry, hurt, devastated,” Ferguson’s father, Joe Ferguson said of his feelings in the crash’s aftermath.
The family is asking the driver of the Dodge to come forward.
“Just the right thing to do,” Joe said, “and it would bring some type of closure.”
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is still investigating.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati police.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit: 513-352-2514.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.