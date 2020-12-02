Starved dog found in Anderson Twp. finds furever home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Animal Care says they have a happy update after a weak, starving dog was dropped off at the shelter in October.
“Hemingway came in extremely emaciated, very malnourished, one of the skinniest dogs I’ve ever seen personally, probably the skinniest dog I’ve ever seen with my own eyes,” Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal Care said.
The shelter says a Good Samaritan found Hemingway in Anderson Township near Clough Pike.
Cincinnati Animal Care said they never found out how Hemingway got in this condition, but after spending a month in medical foster, he gained 20 pounds and all his bloodwork came back promising.
Hemingway found his furver home on Thanksgiving.
“Hemingway came to visit the shelter on Thanksgiving Day and just happened to have a chance meeting with a family who had lost a Weim over the summer, and we are happy to announce that... Hemingway has been adopted!” the shelter posted.
