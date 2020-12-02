‘Traffic is Mooooving once again’ after cows get loose, close WB I-74 ramp to I-275

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Traffic is mooooving again after cows got loose and roamed onto the highway early Wednesday, closing the ramp from westbound Interstate 74 to northbound I-275, Colerain Township fire officials say.
The bovine wandered away from what authorities think is a farm in the area and were spotted about 3 a.m., dispatchers say.
Police from Green and Colerain townships remain on scene after spending a couple hours trying to corral the three adult brown cows.
“They were sitting in the median eating,” said Colerain Township Police Officer Jake McElvogue. “Honestly, they probably would have been fine if we had kept going, but the last thing we want someone to do is hit a cow.”
So police rounded them up as a precaution.
“The last one is being loaded up now,” he said. “We found a local couple that house cows so we will bring a cow trailer out and at least house them for now. They are loading them up into a cow trailer now. They will house them and feed them until we can find who the owner is.”
The ramp is expected to reopen soon.
Detour by taking the Harrison/Rybolt exit off westbound I-74 and take Harrison to Miamitown to reach westbound I-275.
