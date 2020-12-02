Family memorializes Westwood man shot trying to prevent break-in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) — Nearly a year after Stanley Moore Jr. was fatally shot in Westwood, his family held a balloon release on what would have been his 44th birthday.
Moore, a father of three, died Jan. 10, 2020 in the 2800 block of Shafer Avenue. Police found him dead at the scene.
His family told FOX19 NOW at the time he had been trying to stop someone from breaking into one of their cars when he was shot.
“I just wanna wish my brother Stanley Jay Moore a happy 44th birthday today,” Tish Johnson, Moore’s sister-in-law, told FOX19 NOW at the balloon release Wednesday. “Today is his birthday.”
Moore’s son, Stanley Moore III, says the day his father died isn’t one he’ll soon forget.
“I heard gunshots, jumped on my bed, got on the floor because that’s normal around here,” Stanley recalled. “I heard my step-brother yelling, ‘Come downstairs! Come downstairs!’ I ran downstairs, and he was on the floor. He had a gunshot wound in his chest.”
No arrests have been made in the case.
Nicole Espie shares two children with Moore.
“I feel like the detectives can’t do their job if people don’t speak up,” Espie said. “You have to speak up. You can be anonymous. You don’t have to say who you are.”
Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders says there’s no new leads to share.
“But certainly our hearts and prayers are out with the family and the loved ones for their loss,” Saunders said, “and we want to encourage anyone who has information to come forward.”
The family says they just want closure and justice.
“He didn’t deserve that,” Moore’s daughter, Jada Moore, said.
“It’s hard,” Stanley added, “especially because his life was taken, instead of just, like, natural causes. It bothers me a lot.”
Espie says she will remember Moore as a loving, caring person.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my children,” she said. “It’s just sad because he was just so loved by so many.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
