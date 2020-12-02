WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss COVID-19 cases, impact on hospitals

By Kim Schupp | December 2, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 9:46 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and UC Health President and CEO Dr. Richard Lofgren will discuss the latest in COVID-19 cases and the impact on hospitals.

Last week, Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said though COVID-19 numbers are still drastically high the county is beginning to see a plateau.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 33,874 cases and 376 deaths.

Hamilton County Public Health issued a county-wide advisory to urge citizens to take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This is an advisory - not an order. There will be no changes to enforcement. This advisory serves as a reminder to the public and will hopefully act as a guide for getting us through COVID-19 together,” Hamilton County Public Health said on Twitter.

The advisory lists several actions to be taken by Hamilton County residents to help slow the growth in case numbers.

The list includes:

  • Staying at home whenever possible
  • Observing the Governor’s curfew order
  • Mask wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home when ill
  • Limiting gatherings
  • Working remotely
  • Observing all quarantine and isolation measures for exposures

