Burrow ‘expected to make a complete recovery,’ Bengals say following surgery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL and MCL. According to the team, the surgery went as planned.
Here’s the update the Bengals released Thursday:
“Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we will look forward to his return.”
The rookie QB suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Bengals Nov. 22 game against the Washington Football team.
In the days following the injury, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said he expects Burrow to “be ready for the 2021 season.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.