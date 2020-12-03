Cloudy and Chilly Tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures today, through 2 pm, were 24° and 39°.
As I have been discussing here and on air, no big weather system is on the way to the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Overnight and tomorrow there may be a few sprinkles or flurries but for the weekend the weather looks to be cool, partly to mostly cloudy and dry.
Monday could see a few flurries or sprinkles again, but still nothing to worry about. The same forecast goes for Wednesday.
According to the latest models that forecast the next two weeks or longer, a vigorous low finally develops Friday Dec. 11th in the Pacific Northwest as a system comes onshore from the Gulf of Alaska. After it crosses the Rocky Mountains it gains strength and brings rain and thunder to the Tristate Saturday and Sunday the 12th and 13th.
