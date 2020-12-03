Coroner identifies man killed after Hamilton house fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The identity of the man, who died because of a November house fire, has been released by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Kurt Schlenk, 60, died from smoke inhalation during a Nov. 20 fire in the 400 block of Hooven Avenue, the coroner’s office determined.
The fire started around 7 a.m. that morning and crews arrived at the scene around 15 minutes later, Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said back on Nov. 20.
Crews were initially told the man living in the home was at work.
But after crews got the fire put out, a body, later identified as Schlenk, was found inside the living room.
Fire officials have not said if Schlenk was alive when they found him, but the coroner’s office says he died at 2:21 p.m. the day of the fire.
The cause of the fire has yet to be released.
