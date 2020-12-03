Dent Schoolhouse brings back A Christmas Nightmare this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Dent Schoolhouse haunted attraction is bringing back A Christmas Nightmare this Friday and Saturday only.
“We produced A Christmas Nightmare in 2018 and in 2019 and were just shocked at how many guests from all over the tri-state and Midwest came out to enjoy the show”, says Bud Stross, co-creator of The Dent Schoolhouse. “We had so many fans reaching out about this show and whether COVID-19 was going to ruin it for them… but we want to continue to offer Cincinnati thrillseekers a place to escape all the stress of 2020 and to just have some spooky/safe/holiday fun!”
The attraction says A Christmas Nightmare has over 60 decorated Christmas trees, more than 1,000 Christmas hats, and a crop of live Christmas creatures that will be helping guests get into the spooky Christmas spirit.
The Dent Schoolhouse says safety and cleaning are a priority.
Guests and monsters will have to wear masks, hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the property and enhanced cleaning occurs to high traffic areas during the event.
Tickets must be purchased online.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.