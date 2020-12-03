Don’t throw away those broken, unused Christmas lights

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are getting your Christmas decorations out and some of your lights aren’t working, don’t be so quick to toss them in the trash.
Instead, you might want to consider recycling them and two groups are helping with that process.
Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.
For the seventh year, bins are set up at six parks in Hamilton County to collect broken or unused holiday lights.
This program has kept 26,000 pounds of lights out of the landfill since it started.
“It just helps keep them out of the landfill,” explains Great Parks of Hamilton County Public Engagement Coordinator Kimberly Whitton. “They [Cohen Recycling] take the lights, they take them apart, they pull out all the important elements out of the lights. They recycle them and they produce new materials out of them.”
This year, the program has expanded to include more than 40 locations in nine counties from northern Kentucky, to Indiana, and Ohio.
“We try really hard to think green, and of course Great Parks that is one of our passions, that is part of our mission is conservation,” explains Whitton. “This program really fits into our mission.”
Not only is this good for the environment, but Cohen also gives a monetary donation each year to Great Parks to be used for conservation.
You have until Feb. 1, from dusk to dawn to drop off your lights at one of the bins.
“It’s just a reminder there are options out there to be able to help save the planet a little,” says Whitton.
So, when those lights come down after the holidays and they break or stop working, you know where to take them.
