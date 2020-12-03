Family mourns mother-of-three who died in Columbia Parkway crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is grieving after mother-of-three Julie McGuffin, 28, of North Avondale, was killed in a crash Monday.
The crash occurred on Columbia Parkway.
Police say McGuffin was driving east on Columbia Parkway when her Ford Taurus went left of center and hit a Ford E-350 bus. She died of her injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
McGuffin’s family says she was heading home from a doctor’s appointment when she lost control of her car.
Lucas Klayman, the father of McGuffin’s children and her best friend, says their world shattered upon learning McGuffin had died.
“I’m just like crying and thinking about her and thinking about the boys and how they’re about to hurt,” he said. “It’s past me. You know, if your mom dies, that’s something, but if your children’s mom dies... I mean...”
McGuffin’s mother, Louise McGuffin says she never got to say goodbye to her daughter. By the time she got to the hospital, she had already passed.
“My beautiful girl was there in a body bag with a toe tag,” she said. “I screamed and yelled. She was my everything, my only daughter.”
McGuffin would have turned 29 in two weeks’ time. Now the family says they are determined to keep her memory alive.
“She was amazing,” Klayman said. “She was the life of the party. Everyone loved her, and she would go out of her way to make you happy.”
