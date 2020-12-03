FC Cincinnati donates $200K to affordable housing in West End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati has made a $200,000 donation to The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.
The donation is for the future development and support of affordable housing initiatives in the West End.
FCC said the affordable housing development will be done in partnership with Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses.
This contribution brings FC Cincinnati’s total investment in housing-related initiatives in the West End to $450,000:
- $100,000 to Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses for emergency housing assistance
- $150,000 to The Port for a housing study and outreach to assess the current state of home ownership, rentals and condition of housing in the neighborhood.
- $200,000 to The Port for affordable housing development.
“Our goal has always been to be a good neighbor which is why we continue to support affordable housing initiatives in the West End. I applaud the work of Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses and The Port in the West End and we are pleased to support initiatives for equitable development,” President of FC Cincinnati Jeff Berding said in a news release.
President and CEO of The Port Laura Brunner said affordable housing must be a part of growth in the West End.
“This additional funding from FC Cincinnati allows The Port, in collaboration with Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses and neighborhood stakeholders, to deliver on our efforts to build thriving neighborhoods with a range of housing options to benefit the entire community,” she said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.