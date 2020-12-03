Findlay Market offers curbside Christmas tree pickup

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In addition to in-person sales Friday through Sunday, Findlay Market is also offering curbside pickup for Christmas trees.
“We want to do everything we can do help shoppers get what they need and want from Findlay Market this holiday season,” Director of Communication for the Corporation for Findlay Market Kelly Lanser said in a news release. “From merchant carry out options to the Findlay Market Shopping App to our online gift guide, and now Curbside Pickup for our Christmas Trees – it is our priority to make shopping at the market safe and easy. The market has been around for more than 160 years, so learning to adapt, take on new challenges and be innovative is nothing new to our public market.”
Here’s how it will work:
- Pick your date and your tree size online here.
- The team will pick a great tree, prune appropriately and net in advance.
- Head to the market on your chosen date, park in the loading zone outside of Harvest Pizza on Elm Street (directly across from the Biergarten) and give them a call.
- A member of their team will bring your tree to your car. They will provide twine, but you will have to secure in/on your vehicle.
The deadline to order for the upcoming weekend is on Friday at 8 a.m.
All proceeds will help support market vendors, beautification efforts at the market, community initiatives, and our programs to help support women and minority owned businesses, they said.
Findlay Market says if you can’t make it during their sale times, you can also pick up one of their trees at Homemakers Bar. Their hours of operation are: Tuesday: 4:30-10 p.m., Wed-Fri: 4-10 p.m., Saturday: 1-10 p.m.
