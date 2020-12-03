Findlay Market offers curbside Christmas tree pickup

“We want to do everything we can do help shoppers get what they need and want from Findlay Market this holiday season,” Director of Communication for the Corporation for Findlay Market Kelly Lanser said in a news release. “From merchant carry out options to the Findlay Market Shopping App to our online gift guide, and now Curbside Pickup for our Christmas Trees – it is our priority to make shopping at the market safe and easy. The market has been around for more than 160 years, so learning to adapt, take on new challenges and be innovative is nothing new to our public market.”