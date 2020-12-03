Former soccer coach remembered by community after his unexpected death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A decades-long presence on the sideline and in the community is being remembered after his unexpected death.
Former Oak Hills High School head soccer coach Chuck Ausman passed away just before Thanksgiving.
On Thursday, former and current players, teachers, and many others lined the street outside the school to pay respects to the longtime coach as his funeral procession went by.
“What a tremendous man. [He] left a lasting impact on me and thousands of students, as well as his colleagues,” Oak Hills Local School District Superintendent Jeff Brandt said. “Just a great all-around guy.”
Ausman led the Oak Hills soccer team for 28 years before retiring in 2008. For Ausman though, the bond he created with his players went beyond the pitch.
It was about staying involved in the lives of students and players no matter how old they got.
One of those players is Brandt who played for Ausman in the 80′s.
“I remember coming in brand new, he kind of took me under his wing you know because I had that relationship with him,” Brandt recalled.
Bill Schroer, the current head soccer coach at Oak Hills High School, talked about Ausman’s impact on the game and players.
“But anytime you’re involved in soccer at the Oak Hills Soccer program, Chuck was always involved,” Schroer said.
When you think about local legends of the game, Ausman’s name easily comes to mind. Former and current players are grateful for his guidance, instruction, and friendship.
The Oak Hills athletic director says a memorial will be created at the school for Ausman.
