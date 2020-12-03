Gun recoveries up significantly in 2020, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is behind bars Thursday night following his arrest in College Hill on gun and drug charges. The handgun recovered from him represents another gun taken off the streets in what police say has been a record-setting year for gun seizures.
District Five officers spotted Michael Steele Jr., 23, in a car Thursday afternoon near the 5700 block of Kiefer Court, police say.
Steele is believed to have been involved in a recent drive-by shooting, though police have not revealed details about the shooting in question.
CPD’s Gun Crimes Task Force arrived to assist, upon on which Steele jumped out of his car holding a .45 caliber handgun. A short pursuit ended when an officer tased Steele.
Police say at some point, officers saw Steele toss fentanyl out the window of his car.
Steele faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improper transport of a firearm, failure to comply, obstructing official business, drug trafficking and resisting arrest.
Police say Steele released the handgun as he was tased. Officers were able to recover it at the scene.
Add it to the list of gun recoveries in 2020, which now numbers more than 1,300, a 38-percent increase over 2019, police say.
Credit goes in part to the Gun Crimes Task Force, created in early May as the city was experiencing the initial ramp-up in what would quickly become a record-setting year for fatal shootings.
The city has seen 81 fatal shootings in 2020 as of this writing. In 2019, there were 59 fatal shootings total — 51 in 2018, 59 in 2017 and 52 in 2016.
Nonfatal shootings are up as well — 380 so far in 2020 compared to 297, 282, 350 and 374 respectively in the four preceding years (again counting backwards.)
Cincinnati’s homicide record is 88, according to the Enquirer, though that figure isn’t specific as to the means (i.e. weapon) used.
Enter the Gun Crimes Task Force, whose purpose is to remove guns from the streets. So far in 2020, police say, it has recovered 200 of them.
“Through this effort, we are identifying people who are engaging in gun activities and either using firearms to shoot someone or shooting at each other,” CPD Lt. Steve Saunders said. “And when we stop these individuals, we are recovering firearms and getting them off the streets.”
But Saunders adds CPD can’t do it alone.
“We need people in the community to step up and engage the young people who are engaging in this gun violence and get them on pathways that will get them to not engage in this violent behavior,” he said.
