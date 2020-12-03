Kentucky reveals hospitals to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood will be among the first 11 hospitals in Kentucky to receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine upon its emergency use authorization by the FDA.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the hospitals in his Thursday COVID-19 briefing.
St. Elizabeth will receive one pallet, or 975 doses of the vaccine, via direct shipment. The hospital has discretion to allocate the doses among its healthcare workers as it sees fit.
Around 12,000 doses will be available in the initial rollout to the state’s healthcare workers, according to Beshear.
The state expects to receive around 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in total before the end of the year. It also expects to receive around 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, whose EUA will go before the FDA a week after Pfizer’s.
The remaining two-thirds of the Pfizer vaccine expected by year’s end will go to long-term care workers and residents. Beshear reiterated the belief that workers and residents at those facilities will be fully vaccinated by the end of January.
Both vaccines require two doses, or an initial shot and a booster weeks later. The doses distributed in December will be the initial shots. The federal government is holding the second dose on hand and will ship it out at a different time, Beshear says.
The vaccines are estimated by to more than 90-percent effective.
The governor described this initial rollout as a “test run” that will inform how the state and hospitals distribute vaccine doses going forward. He also urged patience as the rollout begins.
Thursday Kentucky reported 3,895 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 virus-related deaths.
Kentucky has reported more than 100 virus deaths over the last three days, by far the highest of the pandemic.
Thursday’s case count is the state’s second-highest of the pandemic.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is 10.07, the highest rate since the state started mass testing in May.
An additional 42 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 1,810 current hospitalizations.
Twelve fewer Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 415 current ICU admissions. Six more Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 240.
Incident rates have risen slightly in Northern Kentucky’s largest counties following a week-long drop at the end of November. Incident rates represent daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on average over the previous week.
Below are incident rates from Nov. 23 compared to rates from Nov. 30 and Dec. 3:
- Boone County: 80.1 - 63.6 - 65.7
- Kenton County: 64.2 - 49.6 - 53.2
- Campbell County: 66.7 - 48.4 - 51.6
