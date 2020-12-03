Lucille shows mixed feelings on snow at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow is probably one of those things most people either love or hate. But Lucille over at the Cincinnati Zoo seems to have mixed feelings about snow.
Lucille’s first snow experience was shared on Twitter by the Zoo.
Lucille eats away at the snow and looks to enjoy the taste as she keeps going for more. Apparently though, she wasn’t a fan of the snow getting on her paws and whiskers!
Lucille has been part of the Cincinnati Zoo family since October of 2019.
At first, the bearcat didn’t have a name so the Zoo allowed people to choose her name. After all the votes and suggestions, she was named Lucille.
