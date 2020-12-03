Mainly dry and cloudy today with rain possible tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be another cool day, much like Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 40s, slightly below normal. We will see plenty of clouds today as a low pressure system begins to impact the Tri-State.
Tonight will be not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. We will begin to see the chance for light rain or even wintry precipitation overnight. Any wet weather will be very light with minimal impacts.
The weekend will be dry but cool with highs near 40. Warmer weather arrives by the middle of next week.
