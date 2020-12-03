More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday.
The 8,527 new cases were recorded between Nov. 13 and Dec. 2, ISDH’s data shows. 443 of those are historical cases because of the large number of lab results being processed, according to the state department of health.
Since March 6, Indiana has reported a total of 359,430 COVID-19 cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 32 new cases (2,528 total)
- Franklin County: Seven new cases (802 total)
- Ohio County: Three new cases (250 total)
- Ripley County: 24 new cases (1,670 total)
- Switzerland County: Six new cases (282 total)
- Union County: Six new cases (303 total)
The ISDH reported 60 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The state department of health says these deaths happened between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2.
No county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported additional deaths Thursday.
A total of 5,748 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 15, the ISDH reports.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is now 11.4%, which is up from Wednesday’s 11%, according to the ISDH.
Two southeast Indiana counties, Franklin and Ripley, were removed from the red level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn County is still red on the map, however. This means the county’s 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday the ISDH hopes by the end of December to have enough of the COVID-19 vaccine to cover frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
