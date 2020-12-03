Ohio woman arrested in Arizona after deputies find nearly 300 pounds of drugs

39-year-old Crystal Briley of Lebanon, Ohio (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams | December 3, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 9:43 AM

CORDES LAKES, Arizona (WOIO) - An Ohio woman was arrested Tuesday morning in Arizona with pounds upon pounds of drugs.

Crystal Briley, 39, of Lebanon, was arrested on charges including possession and transportation of marijuana for sale, and possession of a narcotic drug and narcotic drug for sale.

39-year-old Crystal Briley of Lebanon, Ohio (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Briley near Cordes Junction after observing traffic violations, according to a Facebook post.

The post said a deputy could smell fresh marijuana coming from the car Briley occupied.

Briley told the deputy she possessed a small amount of marijuana in her purse but no other drugs.

She did not consent to a search of the vehicle when the deputy requested to do so, according to the post.

A K9 Unit arrived to the scene, and the dog sniffed out the odor of drugs, the post said.

Deputies then seized more than 280 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of cocaine and approximately 8,000 fentanyl pills.

Ohio woman arrested in Arizona after deputies find nearly 300 pounds of drugs (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Briley denied ownership of the drugs, the post said.

Ohio woman arrested in Arizona after deputies find nearly 300 pounds of drugs (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking deputies will continue investigating.

The post said Briley was taken to the Camp Verde Detention Center. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Read Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post below.

