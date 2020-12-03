Orion needs your vote to be selected as best new amusement park attraction

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Orion needs your vote to be named the best new amusement park attraction in the country.
Orion currently sits at #2 on the 10Best list of nominated rides from around the country.
The thrill ride joins the roller coaster lineup at Kings Island as only the seventh giga coaster in the world.
Thrill-seekers plummet down a 300-foot drop to kick things off.
The coaster reaches speeds up to 91 MPH along the 5,321 feet of track.
Polls close on Monday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. ET.
The 10 winning attractions will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Cast your vote for Orion here.
