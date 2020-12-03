Process of selecting new Anderson HS logo, nickname enters new phase

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Months after Anderson High School dropped their Redskins logo and nickname, students are busy deciding what should replace it.
The Anderson Dragons? Lions? Ravens? The Anderson... Phoenix (Phoenices?)
Those are just a few of the options on the table as the student rebranding committee commences round two of deciding on the replacement.
The Redskins logo and nickname had been controversial for decades. The Forest Hills School District Board of Education considered changing it 1999, 2003 and 2018. Each time the board decided against the change, though the mascot was removed in 2003.
On July 2, the board at last succeeded in voting to retire the Redskins logo and nickname due to its “distracting and divisive” nature, board member Elizabeth Barber said at the time.
Barber added the nickname makes some feel unsafe, and that “children who don’t feel safe or included cannot learn effectively.”
No taxpayer money is being used in the brand transition. A fundraising effort is underway to offset the costs involved.
Some students, like senior Jake Parrish, say the process has given them a unique opportunity to rebrand their school.
For his part, Parrish favors the Phoenix, that incendiary avian of Greek mythology whose life cycle might best capture Anderson High School’s rebirth, or at any rate the rebirth of its nickname.
“To me the phoenix kind of represents, with the whole controversy, it was like rising from the ashes would be moving forward from that controversy,” Parrish said, “(...) to now being able to move forward and say, ‘this is what we’re going to unify behind, this is what our community stands for and what we’re about.’”
Principal Bob Fellows says the decision-makers will narrow the options down to between three and five brands with the official announcement expected mid-February.
He adds the new mascot, nickname and logo will show up around the school beginning next fall.
