Police officer against parole for man who shot him: ‘I looked evil in the eye that day’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man convicted of robbing a bank and trying to kill a police officer is up for parole in January. Now the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for help from the community to keep him locked up.
Officer Don Jasper was involved in a high-speed chase following a bank robbery on a day in February 1995. Jasper says he rounded a blind corner on Hopewell Road to find Mark Parrish, then 26, already out of his car, pointing a gun in Jasper’s direction.
“He opened fire, and he had fired 16 rounds,” Jasper recalled. “Fourteen of the rounds came through the windshield of the cruiser.”
As soon as the bullets started flying through the windshield, Jasper says he opened the door, rolled out and went to the back of the cruiser for cover. Then he says he got on the ground and looked underneath the cruiser to see what Parrish was doing.
“I could see his feet, and he’s trying to make his way around to the driver side,” Jasper said. “I think he thought I was still in the vehicle. He was going to finish what he had started.”
Jasper says he returned fire, after which Parrish took off.
The officer had been shot three times.
He says what made the incident surreal is Parrish had only stolen $4,200 during the bank robbery that precipitated the chase.
“I thought to myself, ‘My life is worth a lot more than that,’” Jasper said.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is recommending Parrish stay in prison for the maximum sentence of 50 years.
“Parrish not only robbed a bank, he also tried to kill a police officer,” reads a statement on the prosecutor’s office website. “And he was sure to fully reload his gun after trying to kill the officer, showing that he was more than ready to try to kill again. But for the officer’s vest and good fortune, he would have been killed by either the shot to his chest or his head.”
The prosecutor’s office is also asking for the community to join their cause and petition the parole board to keep Parrish locked up.
“When we have large responses from the community, we believe that really does make a difference, because they do listen to the community,” Julie Wilson with the prosecutor’s office said.
Court documents show Parrish tried to gain early release twice and get his sentence reduced once between 2005 and 2007. He was ruled against each time.
Since 2010 he has been denied parole eight times. Every time the parole board has said his release could create undue risk to the community.
Court documents also show Parrish has undergone counseling and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He has been a good inmate in prison, the documents show, and participated in an FBI study that talks to convicted felons who have shot at police.
“Has he served enough time? Is time going change things?” Jasper mused. “I don’t think so.”
