UC announces spring semester plan regarding COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All spring semester classes at the University of Cincinnati will begin online, school President Neville Pinto announced Thursday.
For the first two weeks of the spring semester, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24, classes will be conducted online.
Pinto said the goal is to be back in the original mix of virtual, hybrid, HyFlex, and in-person classes starting Jan. 25.
Students coming back to the residence halls for the upcoming semester will need to reserve a move-in time slot. UC says move-in times will be spaced out over multiple days from Jan. 6 to Jan. 24.
Information on how to reserve a move-in date and time will be announced on Dec. 15, according to Pinto.
Students living on campus will be required to take a COVID-19 test, UC said. Students living off-campus, but wish to access university facilities, will also have to take a COVID-19 test, according to the school.
For more information on the school’s testing, click here.
