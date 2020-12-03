WATCH LIVE: Ohio’s positivity rate of 15% should be a ‘wake-up call’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the first time since April, Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%.
Ohio’s travel advisory recommends Ohioans stay home except for necessary trips for supplies, as well as consistent mask-wearing and frequent hand washing.
ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the positivity rate is like “being in a tornado” and said it should be a “wake-up call” for every Ohioan.
“This virus spreads between people when we’re near each other. For a little while, we need to stay apart. That means we have to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary,” he said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 446,849 cases and 6,753 deaths.
The state saw its fifth-highest record with 8,921 cases in 24 hours.
Hospitalizations continue to see a rise with a total of 28,281.
As of Thursday, there are 5,142 patients who are currently hospitalized, and 1,204 of those patients are in the ICU.
Dr. Andrew Thomas from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said one out of three patients in Ohio ICU’s has COVID-19. In rural hospitals, he says it’s 50-60%.
“We’re in a really difficult spot here, and we’re just now heading into the most challenging three months of this pandemic. ICU beds are the area of capacity where we have the biggest strain across the state - especially in rural areas,” he said.
Dr. Thomas alerted Ohioans that hospitals haven’t seen the impact of Thanksgiving in their numbers.
“Usually, people are admitted a week after they’re diagnosed. This is not the beginning of the end. This is not even the end of the beginning,” he said.
On Monday, Dr. Thomas said there’s been a 200% increase in hospitalizations since Nov. 1.
Associate Medical Director for Clinical Epidemiology Dr. Nora Colburn said hospitals will become overwhelmed if things don’t change.
“Hospitals around the state are delaying non-emergency procedures. This will impact routine healthcare. People need their diagnostic screening procedures,” she said. “The bottom line is - non-COVID patients are being crowded out of the system and won’t be able to get the care they need to stay healthy. We all must do our part to stop the spread of the virus.”
Hamilton, Clermont and Warren counties were on the ‘watch list’ to move into Ohio’s highest level on the state’s public advisory map - purple.
However, on Thursday all three counties were removed from the list.
“Purple,” or Level 4, indicates “severe exposure and spread.”
The system requires that counties graduating from ‘red’ to ‘purple’ meet certain criteria across seven indicators for consecutive weeks.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 34,402 cases, 379 deaths
- Butler County - 17,186 cases, 152 deaths
- Warren County - 9,704 cases, 79 deaths
- Clermont County - 6,934 cases, 54 deaths
- Brown County - 1,223 cases, five deaths
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked Ohioans to continue to pull back and limit activities.
“There is a cause and effect to what we do - we can slow this down. The scariest thing is that there is no indication that we have plateaued. We haven’t seen anything like this for 100 years.”
