Will Juneteenth become a paid, state holiday in Ohio? Senate passes bill, now headed to House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohio Senators announced Wednesday that the Ohio Senate passed Bill 334, which would make Juneteenth a paid, state holiday in Ohio.
Bill 334 now waits to be seen by the Ohio House of Representatives.
Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1985, the day 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free.
It marks the official end of slavery in the United States.
“Ohioans need a time to come together to recognize and reflect on Juneteenth,” Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) said. “We owe it to future generations to remind them that we were once a nation deeply divided, and landmark the moments where we began to come together as one.”
Ohio is among 47 states that currently recognize Juneteenth. New York and Virginia are moving to make June 19 a state holiday. Texas is currently the only state where Juneteenth is a paid, state holiday.
“I encourage my colleagues in the House of Representatives to pass this legislation so it can be signed by Governor DeWine before the end of the year,” Sen. Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus) said.
