Brent Spence Bridge repairs halfway complete

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The closure of the Brent Spence Bridge has complicated commutes since the semi crash on Nov. 11, but it’s all hands on deck as crews have been working to get it back open.
The good news is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Friday they are halfway finished with the project.
It has now been 23 days since a fiery early morning crash between two semis closed the bridge.
Crews got to work almost immediately afterward to devise a plan to repair the Brent Spence.
Working around the clock, those crews have been able to keep on schedule for the Dec. 23 reopening, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said on Wednesday.
Gray has said the heaviest damage from the crash was done to the bridge’s upper deck, saying evidence “clearly shows the beams were compromised.”
The latest step in the repair process happened Monday when the last of the 16 steel beams were set into place.
Up next for crews will be to replace a section of concrete on the upper deck of the bridge, Gray explained. The upper southbound concrete barriers will also need to be replaced.
Gray says a big part of the project isn’t just repairing the upper deck, but redirecting more than 160,000 drivers who typically cross the bridge every day.
One of them is Kaiwan Jones.
“It’s been hectic,” Jones said, “and I don’t even cross the bridge like that, but I live in Northern Kentucky, so the traffic in Northern Kentucky has been backed up, backed up, backed up for miles.”
Kaila Mooneyham says she drives the bridge often.
“Being about a half-hour late for everywhere, if not more. Late for work, late for everything, and it’s just been crazy,” she said.
