Delhi Skate Park vandalized with vulgar graffiti

DELHI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Delhi Skate Park and a nearby park building were vandalized with vulgar graffiti, the Delhi Township Police Department said.
The department said the damage was extensive.
This damage was discovered by an officer minutes after the suspects had left. Immediately, the Delhi Township Police Department began to investigate.
According to the department, within hours, a juvenile suspect was developed and within 48 hours, investigators knew the identity of both suspects, ages 15 and 17, and were arranging their arrest.
“The men and woman of the Delhi Township Police Department take pride in their community and would like to thank anyone who assisted in this process. Sometimes the smallest bit of information can lead to so much more,” the Delhi Township Police Department said in a news release.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.