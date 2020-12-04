Driver flees scene of crash with pedestrian, dog in Norwood, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a hit-skip crash that involved a pedestrian and a dog Friday night.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Madison Road and Edwards Avenue near Rookwood Commons in Norwood. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 6:30 p.m.
A car hit the pedestrian and their dog going southbound on Edwards, police say.
The car had a temporary license plate, a rear tail light out, according to police.
Its hub caps were dark or absent, and its windows were heavily tinted, police say.
The driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene following the crash, according to police.
