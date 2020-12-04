Driver killed in Westwood Northern Boulevard crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fatal crash shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard for several hours Friday morning, Cincinnati police say.
The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. when a female driver lost control of her car in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard and struck a tree, according to Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.
The female driver died at the scene, he said.
A male passenger was transported w/ non-life-threatening injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Saunders.
Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
More information will be released once the driver’s family is notified of her death, police say.
