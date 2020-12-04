Fatal crash closes Westwood Northern Boulevard, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fatal crash has shut down Westwood Northern Boulevard until further notice Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.
One other person was hurt and went to the hospital with injuries, they say.
The crash was reported about 7 a.m. near Sutter Avenue.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
The crash was reported about 7 a.m. near Sutter Avenue.
