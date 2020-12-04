Florida man accused of scamming 88-year-old Anderson Twp resident out of thousands

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 27-year-old Florida man is accused of scamming an 88-year-old Anderson Township resident out of $16,000 and trying to collect thousands more, court records show.
Jonathan Brown of Tampa was “arrested in the act” Thursday on felony charges of attempted theft from elderly and telecommunications fraud, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff Office say someone that the elderly resident did not know called and claimed one of their family members was in an auto accident and taken to jail.
The victim was told their relative would be released on bond if they came up with a significant amount of cash, so they made arrangements to do so. Court records show the victim turned over $16,000.
A few hours later, however, the resident received another phone call and was told money was needed, sheriff’s officials say.
That’s when the victim became suspicious and alerted the sheriff’s office.
Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section set up surveillance at the victim’s house and detained Brown after he knocked on the door.
According to court records, he was arrested after he knocked on the door in an attempt to fraudulently collect $48,000 in cash.
During the investigation, sheriff’s officials say they learned of several similar cases that have occurred over the past few days nearby.
“(Brown) admitted to doing this at several locations,” detectives wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section is asking that anyone with information or any tips call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (513) 825-1500
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
