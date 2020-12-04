Food pantry works to combat COVID-19 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Be Concerned and the City of Covington have partnered to combat COVID-19.
This Saturday is the second “Combatting COVID in Covington” supply box giveaway.
You can pick up a supply box from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
This giveaway is open to all Covington residents who are not registered shoppers with Be Concerned. If you are a registered shopper, you will get your box at your December food pantry appointment.
All you need is your ID to qualify. There are 160 boxes in total and they will be given on a first come first serve basis.
You are asked not to arrive before 11 a.m.
Be Concerned is also holding their 53rd Annual Christmas Store program this month.
Santa stopped by early to drop off gifts for families in need of a little help this year.
To make an appointment or to learn more, just visit their website.
