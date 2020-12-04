Indiana reports more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
With 8,003 new cases Friday, ISDH officials now say the state has seen a total of 367,329 since March 6.
84 new deaths have been added to the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24-hours, according to ISDH, with a total of 5,832 COVID-19 deaths in the state as of Friday.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 60 new cases (2,4588 total)
- Franklin County: 14 new cases (816 total)
- Ohio County: Four new cases (254 total)
- Ripley County: 43 new cases (1,713 total)
- Switzerland County: No new cases (254 total)
- Union County: Nine new case (312 total)
Dearborn County reported one death on Friday and Ripley County reported three. No other county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported additional deaths.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 18.3%, according to the ISDH.
Two southeast Indiana counties, Franklin and Ripley, are no longer in the red level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn County is still red on the map, however. This means the county’s 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Gov. Ericc Holcomb extended the state’s Public Health Emergency Order for an additional 30 days on Tuesday. This is now the ninth time the governor has continued the order to help slow the COVID-19 spread in the state.
