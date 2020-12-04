Kentucky poised to surpass weekly COVID-19 case record (again)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky recorded 3,614 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and 25 new virus-related deaths.
It’s the deadliest stretch of the pandemic by far in the commonwealth, with 35 deaths recorded Tuesday, 37 Wednesday and 34 Thursday.
Kentucky will also set a new weekly case record based on projections.
Through Friday, it has recorded 17,375 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. Reporting typically slows on weekends, but if the commonwealth continues to add new cases at the rate it has done so far this week, it will easily clear the old record of 20,914 set the week beginning Nov. 16.
The state did experience a small decline in weekly cases the week of Thanksgiving, recording 19,090 and giving rise to hopes of a plateau. The current week’s figures do little to support that notion and in fact do much to dispel it.
Cases arising from Thanksgiving gatherings could comprise part of the cases reported towards the end of this week, though health officials have not confirmed it.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is 9.93 percent, down 0.14 from Thursday.
As of Friday, eighteen fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 from Thursday for a total of 1,792 current hospitalizations.
Six fewer Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 409 current ICU admissions. Ten fewer Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 230.
Gov. Andy Beshear sought to encourage Kentuckians to keep fighting against the virus as two effective vaccines are on the horizon.
“These vaccines are right around the corner. Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines,” he said. “That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable. So let’s fight harder than we ever have and do our part as Team Kentucky.”
