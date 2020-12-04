Family says LGBT Pride flag stolen from Wyoming home, burned

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) - Wyoming police are investigating after someone allegedly stole an LGBTQ Pride flag from a front porch and burned it.
The Fitzpatric family says the person they say stole the flag came right up to their front porch and even tripped on their Christmas lights.
“It’s a real sense of violation to have somebody come onto your property,” Michele Fitzpatric said.
The incident happened Thursday, the family says, at the corner of Beech Avenue and Worthington Avenue.
“It’s an act of violence, it’s a threat,” Michele said.
The family says they put up the flag in June after they sat down as a family to talk about the meaning behind the flag.
“It’s a way to show support of very marginalized people in our community,” Michele explained.
The family made the decision to put up the flag in part because of what their daughter, Maggie Fitzpatric, says she sees in school, including the bullying of kids who are gay or trans.
“I think they don’t necessarily realize the hurt that they are causing for those that are part of that community,” Maggie said.
She says she has several friends who reached out after the alleged incident.
“They were speechless, they were,” she said. “They never thought that this type of thing would have happened, especially in Wyoming, as it’s a very, well, I thought it was a very accepting community.”
The Fitzpatric family says they’ve already ordered a new, bigger flag to replace the burned one. They also say several of their neighbors on the street have ordered similar flags in a show of support.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.