Mainly dry but cloudy today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re already waking up to warmer weather today than what we have had all week in the morning. Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday (Thursday’s high was 41) by the afternoon too. Expect plenty of clouds again today. There is an area of low pressure to our south that is spilling some light rain as far north as Lexington this morning. We could see a few sprinkles southeast of Cincinnati today. The low pulls away to the east today and takes with it the threat for rain. Today’s high will be 48.