Mainly dry but cloudy today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re already waking up to warmer weather today than what we have had all week in the morning. Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday (Thursday’s high was 41) by the afternoon too. Expect plenty of clouds again today. There is an area of low pressure to our south that is spilling some light rain as far north as Lexington this morning. We could see a few sprinkles southeast of Cincinnati today. The low pulls away to the east today and takes with it the threat for rain. Today’s high will be 48.
The weekend will be dry but cool. Morning temperatures will be near 30 with highs near 40.
Monday there will be a chance for a flurry or sprinkle as a low pressure system brushes the area. We are on the backside of the precipitation and may see little to nothing.
The remainder of the extended forecast is quiet with a gradual warming trend bringing high temperatures to near 50 by the end of next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.