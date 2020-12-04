Man killed, 2 Richland County Sheriff’s deputies hospitalized after shootout

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and two Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are hospitalized after a law enforcement check led to shots fired.
About 45 minutes before midnight on Thursday, Deputy Michael Pawlowski and Deputy Justin Ady responded to the 1000 block of Lexwood Road to perform a resident check, according to a release.
A Richland County Sheriff’s Office statement said the resident, identified as Craig Wright, shot Deputy Pawlowski.
Deputy Ady returned fire, according to a release.
All three people were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield, the release said.
The statement said Wright ultimately died from his injuries.
A search warrant was prepared, signed and executed for the residence, the release said.
The Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification will process the scene and investigate, according to a release.
A statement from Richland County Sheriff’s Office said both deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave for eight days, per policy.
This story will be updated.
