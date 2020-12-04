New statewide standard set for law enforcement response to mass protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine has announced minimum standards for law enforcement response to mass protests and demonstrations as well as changes to the use of deadly force statewide.
The governor called upon the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to address these issues in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May and the protests that followed.
“We must rebuild trust between the public and law enforcement, and these changes continue to build on Ohio’s work to improve community-police relations,” DeWine said.
In order to be certified in the new protest standard, according to a news release from the governor’s office, police agencies must have a policy “that protects public and officer safety while upholding the constitutional rights of expression, assembly, and freedom of the press.
“The policy should restrict the fewest freedoms possible; limit the use of force, coercion, and intrusiveness; target only harmful behaviors and conditions; and deploy predictable and unbiased tactics.
“Law enforcement agencies seeking certification or recertification in the Collaborative’s primary standards must now prohibit the use of chokeholds or other vascular neck restraints in all circumstances except when officers are justified in using deadly force to defend themselves or others from serious physical injury or death.”
The new and revised standards were adopted during Friday’s meeting of the Ohio Collaborative which was formed in 2015 to create uniform minimum standards for the state law enforcement agencies covering the use of force, and hiring and recruitment.
