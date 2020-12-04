No increase in Xavier tuition for 2021-2022 academic year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The president of Xavier University wrote to students on Friday that tuition would not be going up for the 2021-2022 academic year.
President Michael Graham said in his email that he asked for and received approval from the university’s Board of Trustees to hold tuition steady for undergraduate and graduate programs.
Graham wrote that there would be small increases, namely to room and board, and those would be posted in January on Xavier’s tuition and costs site.
He also acknowledged the challenges of the fall semester but complimented students for how they have been conducting themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We remained one of the few universities in our region to successfully return to campus and to not have interrupted our semester. As ‘Masketeeers,’ you showed so many people that college students can act responsibly. To the degree that we had a successful semester, it’s largely because you wanted to be here and you showed it,” Graham wrote.
