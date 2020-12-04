Ohio law change would allow fireworks at home annually around Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohioans could legally hold fireworks shows at home each year around the Fourth of July if lawmakers approve proposed changes to state law.
A resident over the age of 18 can purchase fireworks from a licensed dealer in Ohio, according to Ohio Revised Code, but they are prohibited from setting them off in Ohio unless he or she is a licensed exhibitor of fireworks.
Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor that carries up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
That would change if proposed modifications to House Bill 253 permitting cities to legalize fireworks on July 3, 4 and 5 become law.
The changes need approval from lawmakers before going to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for signature or veto.
If passed into law, the State Fire Marshal would have 260 days to adopt rules regulating the time, manner, and location of consumer fireworks use before the changes would take effect, the bill states.
So the soonest Ohioans could legally set off fireworks at home would be next year in July 2021.
The bill also would extend a moratorium on the transfer of fireworks manufacturer or wholesaler licenses for current fireworks companies in Ohio.
It’s not clear if Gov. DeWine would approve the changes.
““We are monitoring this bill as it moves through the General Assembly,” Gov. DeWine’s spokesman, Dan Tierney, said Friday.
