Police searching for underage girl missing from North College Hill
Zarah Watkins, 14, was reported missing Friday at 3 p.m. (Source: North College Hill Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 5:51 PM

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Zarah Watkins, 14, was reported missing Friday at 3 p.m.

She was last seen at her home on Columbine Court around 8 a.m. that morning, police say.

Watkins’s mother discovered she didn’t go to school. Police say her backpack was found on an adjacent street.

Watkins has a history of depression, according to police.

She is described as 5′0″ with brown braided hair, possibly in a ponytail.

Police say she could be wearing a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger coat, black pants and maroon shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact North College Hill police at 513.521.7171 or call 911.

