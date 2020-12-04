Proposed legislation would end inspections to enforce mask order in Ohio businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Ohio lawmakers proposed new legislation that would terminate Gov. Mike DeWine’s order requiring health inspections in businesses to ensure the mask order is being adhered to.
House Bill 799 was proposed on Dec. 2 by Republican State Reps. Bill Reineke and George Lang, and is cosponsored by two dozen Ohio legislators.
The draft, as introduced, claims that Gov. DeWine’s July statewide mask mandate “results in a severe burden on Ohio’s businesses and their employees.”
If passed, House Bill 799 would repeal a portion of the governor’s Nov. 13 amendment to the mask mandate, permitting access for state workers to businesses and companies to check for mask and social-distancing compliance.
